The NZD/USD rebounded as the U.S. dollar sold off on Tuesday on the back of some disappointing data. But the bearish trend on the kiwi still remained intact. In fact, price was testing a key level of resistance at the time of posting this. So, there is a good chance it will head lower again as I have explained in this video, where I have provided a tactical trade idea.
Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 ahead of Australian GDP Premium
The AUD/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses on Tuesday but finished the day little changed around 0.6730 amid a sour mood and broad US Dollar weakness. Focus now shifts to Australian Q4 Gross Domestic Product.
EUR/USD posts first monthly loss since September Premium
EUR/USD retreated from six-day highs near 1.0650, to settle below the 1.0600 mark. The greenback is mixed as global yields move off highs, while most stock markets ended the day in the red. Risk-off leads the way.
Gold: Battling to regain the $1,830 mark Premium
The US Dollar turned south during the New York session, helping XAU/USD recover further on Tuesday, with the bright metal trading near an intraday peak of $1,831.16. The Greenback was hit by the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index as it fell for a second consecutive month in February, printing at 102.9 against the 108.5 anticipated by market players.
Shiba Inu: Is there a chance for traders to short the “Dogecoin killer”?
Shiba Inu price surprisingly failed to take the bullish path higher, defying expectations of a rally. There is now a possibility of trend reversal which could lead to corrections down the line, making it a good opportunity for traders to short the asset.
Consumers increasingly worried about what lies ahead
Consumers' confidence continued to wane in February. A tight labor market is keeping consumers feeling secure about their present situation, but still high prices and rising borrowing costs leave consumers particularly concerned about what lies ahead.