The NZD/USD rebounded as the U.S. dollar sold off on Tuesday on the back of some disappointing data. But the bearish trend on the kiwi still remained intact. In fact, price was testing a key level of resistance at the time of posting this. So, there is a good chance it will head lower again as I have explained in this video, where I have provided a tactical trade idea.

Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.