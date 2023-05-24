-
RBNZ hikes by 0.25%, signals end of tightening cycle.
-
New Zealand retail sales decline.
-
NZD/USD slides by 1.8%.
The New Zealand dollar is taking a bath on Wednesday. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6136, down a massive 1.78% on the day. It’s looking like today will be one of the worst one-day performances from the New Zealand dollar this year.
RBNZ signals end of rate hikes
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a 25-basis point hike, bringing the cash rate to 5.5%, a 14-year high. The move was expected, yet the New Zealand dollar tanked after the decision. What happened to the kiwi?
Today’s rate hike was not a surprise, although it is significant in being the smallest increase since February 2022. The central bank’s statement was dovish, noting that “inflation pressures are easing” and policy makers expect inflation to fall to the 1-3% target. Governor Orr left no doubt that this tightening cycle was over, saying, “all of the committee were comfortable with the forward path that had interest rates holding around 5.5%. This surprised the markets, which had expected the central bank to remain open to further hikes and sent the kiwi tumbling lower.
The RBNZ is projecting that the economy will shrink in Q2 and Q3, which will help curb inflation. If inflation surprises to the upside in the coming months, I would not be surprised to see the central bank begin to trim rates.
Overshadowed by the RBNZ’s rate decision was a disappointing retail sales for the first quarter, which added to the New Zealand dollar’s misery. Headline retail sales slipped 1.4%, following -0.6% in Q4 2022 and below the -0.6% estimate. Core retail sales came in at -1.1%, better than the Q4 reading of -1.6% but worse than the estimate of -0.6%. It was a second straight decline for both the headline and core figures, another signal that high interest rates are taking a bite out of economic activity.
NZD/USD technical
-
NZD/USD tested support at 0.6256 earlier in the day. Below, there is support at 0.6207.
-
0.6326 and 0.6375 are the next resistance lines.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month low near 1.0750
EUR/USD has lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0750. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere as markets await FOMC Minutes and headline surrounding the US debt-limit negotiations.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2400 as safe-haven flows dominate
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined to a fresh five-week low below 1.2400 after having climbed toward 1.2500 with the initial reaction to hot UK inflation data. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid risk aversion and forces the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold extends recovery toward $1,980 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward $1,980 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.7% following Tuesday's decline, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
BTC to surprise investors with 10% sell-off
Bitcoin price action has not revealed any intentions to climb higher. A bearish resolution of the ongoing consolidation could catch off guard holders of Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.