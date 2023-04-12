NZDUSD had been steadily gaining ground after finding its feet at 2023 low of 0.6083 in early March. However, the recovery proved to be short-lived and the price reversed lower, diving beneath its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), while the focus has now shifted towards the 200-day SMA.
The momentum indicators currently suggest that near-term risks are tilted to the downside. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is declining within the 20-oversold territory, while the RSI has flatlined beneath its 50-neutral mark.
Should bearish pressures intensify and the price cross below its 200-day SMA, 0.6144, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.5510-0.6536 upleg, it could act as the first line of defense. If that barricade fails, the spotlight could turn towards the 2023 low of 0.6083. Failing to halt there, the pair could challenge the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6023.
Alternatively, if buyers manage to pause the decline and push the price higher, immediate resistance could be met at the 23.6% Fibo of 0.6296. Piercing through that zone, the pair might ascend towards the recent rejection territory of 0.6378. A break above that region could pave the way for the 2023 peak of 0.6536.
Overall, NZDUSD’s technical picture has deteriorated after its latest rebound encountered strong resistance. Looking forward, the next move could be determined from whether the 200-day SMA manages to hold its ground.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.