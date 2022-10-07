AUDUSD holding below (what I think is a bear flag with lower trend line at) 6440/50 is negative for today targeting 6380/60. A break below 6350 is a sell signal targeting 6255/50.
First resistance at 6440/50. Above 6470 can retest strong resistance at 6540/60. Again shorts need stops above 6575. A break higher is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 6655/75. Shorts need stops above 6700.
NZDUSD appears to have broken the lower trend line of a 1 month bear flag pattern at 5700/5690. So holding below this resistance today keeps the outlook negative in the longer term bear trend, risking a retest of 5580/60 September lows. A weekly close below here is an obvious sell signal for next week.
Shorts at 5690/5700 need stops above 5720. A break higher can retest strong resistance at 5770/90. Shorts need stops above 5820! A weekly close above ere is a buy signal for next week.
AUDJPY broke support at 9365/45 to hold just above Monday's low at 9265/45 in an erratic & volatile sideways pattern. Holding below 9300 risks a slide to 9265/45 before a retest pf the September low at 9220/00. A weekly close below here suggests further losses next week, initially targeting 9100/9080.
Above 9310 allows a recovery to resistance at 9350/70. If we continue higher expected strong resistance at 9430/50. Shorts need stops above 9475.
NZDJPY tested first support at 8230/10 but fell as far as 8175. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8160 & 8110/00. If we continue lower look for a retest of the September low at 8075/55.
Holding what I believe to be the lower trend line of a bear flag at 8220/8200 allows a recovery to 8280, perhaps as far as 8330/40. The upper trend line & resistance of the flag is at 8390/8410. Shorts need stops above 8430.
