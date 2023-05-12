Economists believe that inflation in New Zealand will remain at higher levels and "for a longer time." Increased government spending also plays an important role here. The next quarterly inflation figures in New Zealand will be published in July, and there are no forecast data of economists on the matter, but as New Zealand finance minister Grant Robertson said yesterday, the government's focus is on fiscal sustainability and it is doing its best to keep inflation under control, which means the RBNZ is likely to continue to take a hard line on monetary policy parameters by raising interest rates, which is a positive factor for the New Zealand dollar.
At the time of writing this article, NZD/USD was trading near 0.6240 and strong support, nearly 60 pips below yesterday's trading day close. Considering that the average intraday volatility of the NZD/USD pair is 80-90 points, and that the pair "rested" against a strong support level of 0.6240, we should expect a rebound near this mark, especially if the expected today at 12:30 (GMT) and 14:00 stats from the US will disappoint buyers of the US dollar and force them to take profits in numerous long positions on it at the end of the week.
In an alternative scenario, NZD/USD will continue to decline after the breakdown of the support level of 0.6240 towards the local support level of 0.6110. However, this is the story of the beginning of next week. For today, we are still waiting for the rebound.
Support levels: 0.6240, 0.6200, 0.6110, 0.6090, 0.6000, 0.5975, 0.5900.
Resistance levels: 0.6260, 0.6270, 0.6285, 0.6290, 0.6310, 0.6390, 0.6490, 0.6500, 0.6520, 0.6600.
