AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD longs at strong support at 7140/20 worked perfectly on the run to first resistance at 7175/85 & as far as strong resistance at 7220/30. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 7245.
NZDUSD unexpectedly headed higher through resistance at 6870/80 for a sell opportunity at 6910/20. Stop above 6930.
AUDJPY longs at 7810/00 worked perfectly on the bounce to first resistance at 7895/7905 for a quick 85 pip profit.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD has strong resistance at 7220/30. Shorts need stops above 7245. A break higher targets 7265 then strong resistance at 7300/10. Shorts need stops above 7325.
Shorts at strong resistance at 7220/30 target 7185/75. If we continue lower look for 7150/40 for profit taking. Strong support at 7140/20, stop below 7095.
NZDUSD sell opportunity at 6910/20. Stop above 6930. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 6945/50 & a sell opportunity 6970/80. Shorts need stops above 7000.
AUDJPY hit first resistance at 7895/7905 for profit taking. Looks like we are continuing higher to resistance at 7970/80. Watch for a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 8005.
Support at 7810/00. Longs need stops below 7780. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7740, 7710/00 & probably as far as strong support at 7680/70.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?