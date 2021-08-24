AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD longs at strong support at 7140/20 worked perfectly on the run to first resistance at 7175/85 & as far as strong resistance at 7220/30. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 7245.

NZDUSD unexpectedly headed higher through resistance at 6870/80 for a sell opportunity at 6910/20. Stop above 6930.

AUDJPY longs at 7810/00 worked perfectly on the bounce to first resistance at 7895/7905 for a quick 85 pip profit.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD has strong resistance at 7220/30. Shorts need stops above 7245. A break higher targets 7265 then strong resistance at 7300/10. Shorts need stops above 7325.

Shorts at strong resistance at 7220/30 target 7185/75. If we continue lower look for 7150/40 for profit taking. Strong support at 7140/20, stop below 7095.

NZDUSD sell opportunity at 6910/20. Stop above 6930. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 6945/50 & a sell opportunity 6970/80. Shorts need stops above 7000.

AUDJPY hit first resistance at 7895/7905 for profit taking. Looks like we are continuing higher to resistance at 7970/80. Watch for a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 8005.

Support at 7810/00. Longs need stops below 7780. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7740, 7710/00 & probably as far as strong support at 7680/70.

Chart