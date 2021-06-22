NZD/USD, H4
The NZDUSD pair has fallen over 200 pips from 0.7130 last week to lows on Monday at 0.6925, following the Fed signaling that a rate hike is likely to take place earlier than expected. This is in line with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) plans to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5% by September 2022 and keep the official cash rate at 1.5% until the end of 2023, however, the committee has stated that nothing will change until inflation and employment are on track. In Q1 2021, New Zealand inflation rose to 1.5% and unemployment fell to 4.7%. The mantra from the RBNZ is in tune with the major central banks globally.
The NZDUSD pair has fallen below the 0.7000 level for the first time in more than two months. As a result, the pair continues to be under pressure this week. Support is at last week’s low at 0.6920, where it breaks down to find a rounded support at 0.6900.
However, the opening price jumped slightly this week. This shows a bullish harami candlestick pattern in the Day timeframe, meaning we could see the NZDUSD pair reverse up this week. If the key resistance at 0.7000 is broken up, the next resistance will be in the 0.7065 zone, slightly above the 200 MA, which is a zone the pair traded around at the beginning of April.
Highlights on this week’s economic calendar begins with a statement from Fed Chairman Powell tonight about the emergency loan program and ongoing policies when he testifies in Congress from 18:00 GMT, followed by housing data and PMI weekly US economic numbers tomorrow and New Zealand’s trade balance figure on Friday.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1850 on fresh ECB reports
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.1850 following reports that the ECB policymakers are at odds with their new inflation strategy. Strengthening US dollar recovery also adds to the pain in the spot. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD has room to fall towards $1766
Gold price is heading back towards the two-month lows of $1861 amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Gold turns south amid a pick up in the US dollar recovery, underpinned by worsening market mood.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.