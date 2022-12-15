Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the NZD/USD weekly, daily, and 15-minute charts.
AUD/USD extends losses toward 0.6800 on downbeat China's data
AUD/USD is still in the hangover of the Fed monetary policy announcement, holding lower ground near 0.6850 early Thursday. The Aussie pair remains weighed down by the dismal Chinese activity numbers for Nov, shrugging off solid Australian jobs data.
EUR/USD: Bears move in and eye a break of 1.0600
EUR/USD is stalling on the bid and the W-formation could play out for a move into the 1.0620s. On the upside, we have 1.0700 as a key level where a measured move of -0.272% of the potential correction's range.
Gold retreats to $1,800 as yields lick Fed-led wounds, central banks in focus
Gold price remains on the back foot at around $1,800 as the US Dollar manages to rebound from a six-month low amid traders’ reassessment of the Fed announcements during early Thursday. Also likely to have favored the XAU/USD sellers could be the cautious mood ahead of crucial central bank announcements.
Bitcoin yet to face its toughest hurdle at $19,100
Bitcoin price shows a recent explosive move that has overcome an immediate hurdle. As impressive as this run-up is, BTC needs to tackle another resistance level that will likely provide a major pushback.
Fed review: FOMC signals Fed Funds above 5% in 2023
The US Federal Reserve hiked the Fed Funds Rate by 50bp as widely anticipated. The updated 'dots' signal policy rates above 5% in 2023. EUR/USD recovered near pre-meeting levels despite the hawkish rate projections.