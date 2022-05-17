NZD/USD has been in recovery mode since yesterday, when it hit the 0.6225 zone, which also provided support on May 12th and 13th. However, the rate remains below the downside resistance line taken from the high of April 5th, and thus, we would still consider the short-term outlook to be bearish.
The bears could take charge from near that line, or even the high of May 11th, at 0.6385, and push for another test near the 0.6225 zone. If the are willing to overcome that territory this time, we would expect them to target the 0.6150 hurdle, which is defined as a support by the low of May 27th, 2020, the break of which could see scope for further declines, towards the 0.6080 area, marked by the low of May 25th of that same year.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies above 50 and points up, while the MACD, already above its trigger line, has just poked its nose above its trigger line. Both indicators detect positive speed and support the notion for some further advances before the next leg south.
In order to start examining the bullish case, we would like to see a clear break above 0.6455, a resistance marked by the high of May 6th. This could also signal the break above the downside resistance line taken from the high of April 5th and may initially see scope for extensions towards the peak of May 5th, at 0.6570. If that barrier doesn’t hold and breaks, then we could see advances towards the high of April 26th, at 0.6645. Another break, above that hurdle, could allow extensions towards the 0.6715 zone, marked by the inside swing low of April 19th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
72,99% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
