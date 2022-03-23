NZD/USD traded higher yesterday, breaking above Monday’s high of 0.6925, thereby confirming a forthcoming higher high on the 4-hour chart. Overall, the pair is trading above the upside support line drawn from the low of January 28th, and thus, we will consider the near-term outlook to be positive.
At the time of writing, the rate looks to be pulling back from the 0.6975 zone, and there is a decent chance we see some further declines, even back below the 0.6925 barrier. Nonetheless, we still believe that the bulls could take charge again, perhaps from near the 0.6865 zone, marked as a support by yesterday’s low. This could result in advances towards and above the 0.6975 barrier, with the next stop perhaps being the peak of November 22nd, at 0.7015. If the bulls don’t stop there, then we may see them challenging the 0.7050 zone, near the high of November 18th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI, although above 50, turned down after hitting resistance at 70, while the MACD, although above both its zero and trigger lines, has started turning down as well. Both indicators detect slowing upside speed, which adds credence to the view that some further setback may be in the works before the next leg north.
On the downside, we would like to see a strong dip below 0.6727, marked by the low of March 15th, before we start examining whether the bears are in full control. This could confirm the break below the aforementioned upside line, and may initially pave the way towards the low of February 28th, at 0.6675. Another break, below 0.6675, could extend the slide towards the 0.6630 barrier, marked by the low of February 24th, or towards the 0.6590 zone, which acted as a key support on February 4th and 14th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.82% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
