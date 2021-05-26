As mentioned to the weekly commentary, watch NZD/USD 0.7160 and the only way forward was long. Massive overbought NZD/USD meets the 10-year average at 0.7343 while the day trade top for today is located at 0.7333 and 0.7338.

While the big break for lower is located at the 15-year average at 0.7267, the day trade bottom today is found at 0.7273 and 0.7264. This leaves NZD/USD ranging from 0.7343 to 0.7267. Below 0.7267 targets 0.7168 and the big high/low line.

Assistance to NZD/USD short is EUR/NZD to break higher at 1.6878 and GBP/NZD to trade above 1.9436. Both trade below respective levels.

NZD/CHF trades fairly neutral at 0.6536 and overbought begins at 0.6552 while NZD/CAD trades below vital 0.8852. While NZD/CHF trades neutral and NZD/CAD below its vital break leaves NZD/USD stuck for direction. NZD/CHF would also assist NZD/USD short on a break lower at 0.6492 to properly align the NZD universe.