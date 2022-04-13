NZD/USD
The New Zealand’s dollar fell to one-month low in early Wednesday’s trading, after the RBNZ surprised markets by 0.5% rate hike, the biggest rate hike in more than twenty years (most of analysts expected a quarter percent increase).
The central bank tempered its strong hawkish stance by keeping its projection for the cash rate to peak at 3.35% at the end of 2023, adding that large rate hike lessens risk of inflation getting out of control that prompted investors to sell Kiwi dollar.
Fresh weakness signal continuation of the bear-leg from 0.7033 (Apr 5 high), with pivotal support at 0.6782 (50% retracement of 0.6529/0.7033 upleg / converged 55/100DMA’s) being under pressure, with break here to add to negative signals and open way for rally through daily Ichimoku cloud (0.6778/0.6727).
Rising bearish momentum and 5/200 and 10/200DMA’s death-crosses on daily chart, support the action, while broken Fibo 38.2% support (0.6841) now marks solid resistance, which should ideally cap and maintain bearish bias.
Res: 0.6841; 0.6876; 0.6901; 0.6920.
Sup: 0.6782; 0.6741; 0.6722; 0.6674.
Interested in NZD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6977
- R2 0.6933
- R1 0.6892
- PP 0.6848
-
- S1 0.6807
- S2 0.6764
- S3 0.6722
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
