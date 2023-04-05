NZD/USD
The Kiwi dollar rose around 80 pips in early Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, in its policy meeting today, surprised markets by increasing its official cash rate by 50 basis points, against widely expected 25 basis points raise.
The latest decision pushed the interest rate to 5.25%, the highest in over 14-years, as the central bank raised rates by 500 basis points in total since October 2021.
RBNZ’s argued its hawkish stance by the fact that inflation is still too high and persistent that leaves the door open for further hikes, on their way to put inflation under control and push it towards central bank’s 1-3% target.
Economists expect the RBNZ to push towards estimated 5.5% terminal rate, which would be an initial signal of an end of tightening cycle, based on the central bank’s expectations that inflation, which hit 7.2% in the fourth quarter, will start to ease after recent drastic increase in borrowing cost starts to show stronger results.
However, the central bank will remain ready to act more if inflationary pressures persist, as upside risks are still high.
The NZDUSD pair jumped to a seven week high after the RBNZ’s decision and pressure pivotal barriers at 0.6390 (Feb 9/14 double top) after the rally emerged above falling and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud (cloud top lays at 0.6334) and also probed above Fibo resistance at 0.6364 (61.8% of 0.6538/0.6084).
Bulls faced headwinds on approach to 0.6390 target, where strong offers are seen, though remain in play, underpinned by bullish daily studies.
Consolidation should ideally stay above daily cloud top, with deeper dips to be contained at 0.6300 zone (broken Fibo 50% / 100DMA) to keep bulls in play for attack at 0.6390 pivot and possible acceleration higher on break.
Caution on loss of 0.6300 zone handle, which would risk violation of lower pivots at 0.6277/68 (daily Tenkan-sen / daily cloud base.
Res: 0.6346; 0.6379; 0.6390; 0.6430.
Sup: 0.6311; 0.6297; 0.6268; 0.6257.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.0950 in early Europe, having failed to sustain at higher levels. The pair is weighed down by the pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, investors await the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data for a fresh move.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is consolidating the pullback from multi-month highs below 1.2500 ahead of the key US economic data this Wednesday. A cautious market mood is offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. Dovish BoE commentary adds to the downside in Cable.
Gold bulls cheer $2,010 breakout, US data eyed
XAU/USD slowly pushes its northward limits to $2,025 as it renews the 13-month high amid broad USD weakness. Gold benefits from the market’s indecision amid hawkish Fed talks and receding market bets on the aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive Premium
Automatic Data Processing will release its National Employment Report for March Wednesday, 12:15 GMT. Later, at 14:00 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Service PMI report, about economic activity in the sector during March.