Receiving support from the growing yield of US government bonds, the dollar and its DXY index resumed growth. The presented screenshots clearly show almost 100% synchronism in the dynamics of the yield of 10-year US bonds and the DXY dollar index, which began their sharp growth at the beginning of the month. Investors continue to get rid of US government bonds at the end of the month. As a result of negotiations yesterday and Sunday, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to make progress on the issue of the national debt limit.
Meanwhile, market participants, especially those who follow the dynamics of the New Zealand dollar and the NZD/USD pair, will be interested in the results of tomorrow's meeting of the New Zealand RB. Its interest rate decision will be published at 02:00 (GMT). It is expected that the interest rate will be raised again by 25 basis points to 5.50%, after which the leaders of the New Zealand Central Bank are likely to take a pause in the tightening cycle of monetary policy.
As for the pair NZD/USD, today it is again testing the key support level 0.6258 for a breakdown. With a successful attempt and after the breakdown of the support level 0.6240, the pair will return to the zone of medium-term and long-term bear markets, heading towards the support zone around 0.6100.
The signal for the implementation of an alternative scenario is a breakdown of the short-term resistance level 0.6262.
Support levels: 0.6245, 0.6240, 0.6200, 0.6185, 0.6110, 0.6100, 0.6090, 0.6000, 0.5975, 0.5900.
Resistance levels: 0.6258, 0.6262, 0.6270, 0.6285, 0.6290, 0.6310, 0.6390, 0.6488, 0.6500, 0.6575, 0.6600.
