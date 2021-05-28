The NZD/USD has formed a 1-2-3 pattern which buyers might use for pullbacks and a potential move to the upside.
After the RBNZ bullish move, the pair has started a retracement. We can see that the majority of gains have been erased but it should be just a correction. 0.7225-35 is the buying zone and we should see a bounce once the pair completes the retracement. Targets are 0.7265 followed by 0.7295 and 0.7308.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
