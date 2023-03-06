Using correlation and single currency baskets, I am looking to buy dips in NZDUSD.
The NZDUSD 1-hour highlights a bullish Bat formation completing at 0.6150-47.
Moving up to the NDZUSD 2-hour chart, and this could be the start of the CD leg in a larger Bat formation, completing at 0.6360.
The NZD single currency basket highlights buying dips. We are near the completion of another bullish cypher pattern.
The DXY (USD Index) has a mild downward bias.
Using correlation and cypher patterns, I am looking to buy dips. The setup offers a risk against reward ratio of 1/9.6R.
