NZD/USD: Intermediate impulse (C) may soon complete global correction

The NZDUSD pair is presumably building a correction pattern. We can see a zigzag consisting of three primary waves Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ.
The bearish correction Ⓑ is currently under development, its structure is similar to the standard zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). The impulse (A) and correction (B) can be considered completed, it is a minor double zigzag W-X-Y.
The pair moves down in an intermediate impulse (C) consisting of sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5, approximately to 0.591. At that level, primary correction Ⓑ will be at 61.8% of actionary wave Ⓐ.
Let's assume a variant where the primary correction Ⓑ is fully formed. It is a standard intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
Thus, in the last section of the chart, we can observe the beginning of the development of the primary wave Ⓒ. If this scenario is confirmed, we will see the development of a bullish trend.
The first target where the bulls can go is a maximum of 0.638, where the minor sub-waves W and Y were completed.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
