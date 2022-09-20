Introduction

Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.

The Volatility Markets software suggests trade structures to capitalize on market trends. This article will discuss a 1 week risky NZDUSD Long trade idea designed to take advantage of the long term trend decelerating lower.

Part 1: The trade idea

Long $ 94,470 NZD , or 0.94 lots of NZDUSD , take profit at $ 0.6057 level with 24.99% probability for a $ 1,714 NZD gain, stop out at $ 0.5886 with 50.0% probability for a $ 1,000 NZD loss over a 1w time horizon. We have determined that the long term trend is stronger than the short term trend.

The BoxPlot below outlines the take profit and stop loss level placement of the trade idea, the inter-quartile range of expected traded outcomes, as well as the best and worst case scenario on the whiskers.

Part 2: Market summary

Key Takeaways:

Over the past 20 days, the NZDUSD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 Days.

For every up day, there were 0.67 down days.

The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3052%.

The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.7868%.

Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -2.65% percent.

Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.1325% percent.

Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been decelerating: -0.5095 pips per day lower.

Over the last session, the price decreased by -15.82 pips.

Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.2659 %.

Over the last session, the price decelerated by -14.1 pips Price today $ 0.59486.

Price Summary

Today's last mid price was $ 0.59486.

Price Changes

Market Skew

Expected Range

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for NZDUSD, is $ 0.576325, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 0.613395. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.

We are 50% confident that $ 0.5886 could trade and that $ 0.6057 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Part 3: Trade idea specifications

Long Term Trend Analysis:

This trade goes long when the price was moving lower but decelerating over the past 20 days.

Over the past 20 days, the price has on average been decelerating -0.5095 pips per day.

Short Term Trend Analysis:

This trade goes long when the last change was lower and accelerating.

Over the last session, the price has decelerated -14.1 pips.

Part 4: Scenario analysis

Probability Vs Payout Chart:

This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.

Scenario Analysis:

Scenario Analysis: There is a 24.99% probability that the take profit level will independently trade over the 1w timeframe.

There is a 50.0% probability that the stop loss level will independently trade over the 1w timeframe.

There is a 37.51% probability that neither the stop loss level nor take profit level will independently trade over the 1w timeframe.

There is a 12.5% probability that the strategy succeeds by having the take profit level touch and the stop loss level not touch over the 1w timeframe.