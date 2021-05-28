AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD in a sideways trend for the whole of 2021 so far. We are actually trading at the same prices as the first trading day of January. The pair overran the 100-month moving average resistance at 7770/80 by 16 pips before we sold off to first support 7720/10.
NZDUSD topped exactly at 500 weeks moving average resistance at 7300/10. Shorts are starting to work.
AUDJPY still sideways as we hold a range of fewer than 100 pips this week.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 7720/10. A bounce meets strong resistance at the 100-month moving average at 7770/80. Shorts need stops above7795. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7810 then 7840/50. Watch strong 500month moving average resistance at 7880/85.
First support at 7720/10. Longs need stops below 7700 for a retest of the May low at7686. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7675/65 & 7625/20, perhaps as far as7370/60.
NZDUSD holds 500-week moving average resistance at 7300/10. Shorts need stops above 7325. A break higher is a strong buy signal initially targeting 7370/80 then the the2021 high at 7455/65.
Shorts at 7300/10 target 7270/60 (we bottomed exactly here so far) then a buying opportunity at 7230/20. Stop below 7205.
AUDJPY holding above 8460/70 now targeting 8515/25, perhaps as far as 8560/80.
First support at 8470/60 but below 8440 looks for 8390/80 & 8340/30, perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 8290/80. Stop below 8260.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
