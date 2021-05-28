AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD in a sideways trend for the whole of 2021 so far. We are actually trading at the same prices as the first trading day of January. The pair overran the 100-month moving average resistance at 7770/80 by 16 pips before we sold off to first support 7720/10.

NZDUSD topped exactly at 500 weeks moving average resistance at 7300/10. Shorts are starting to work.

AUDJPY still sideways as we hold a range of fewer than 100 pips this week.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 7720/10. A bounce meets strong resistance at the 100-month moving average at 7770/80. Shorts need stops above7795. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7810 then 7840/50. Watch strong 500month moving average resistance at 7880/85.

First support at 7720/10. Longs need stops below 7700 for a retest of the May low at7686. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7675/65 & 7625/20, perhaps as far as7370/60.

NZDUSD holds 500-week moving average resistance at 7300/10. Shorts need stops above 7325. A break higher is a strong buy signal initially targeting 7370/80 then the the2021 high at 7455/65.

Shorts at 7300/10 target 7270/60 (we bottomed exactly here so far) then a buying opportunity at 7230/20. Stop below 7205.

AUDJPY holding above 8460/70 now targeting 8515/25, perhaps as far as 8560/80.

First support at 8470/60 but below 8440 looks for 8390/80 & 8340/30, perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 8290/80. Stop below 8260.

