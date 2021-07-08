AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD we wrote: holding below 7510/30 keeps the medium-term outlook negative& eventually, we should retest last week’s low at 7445...

We topped at resistance at 7510/30 perfectly as expected to fall another 75 pips.

NZDUSD sell signal was triggered on Monday. Yesterday we topped exactly resistance at 7060/70. Shorts worked perfectly as we slide 80 pips to our first target of 6980/70.

AUDJPY we wrote: outlook negative after yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle. Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 8340/50.

We crashed 100 pips from 8336 yesterday towards very minor support at the June low at 8220/10.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD about to retest last week’s low at 7445 as expected then best support this week at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7399. A break lower is another medium-term sell signal initially targeting 7370 & 7340/30.

There is a lot of resistance at 7510/20 & 7540/50. Bulls need a break above 7570 to turn the outlook positive.

NZDUSD holding below first resistance at 7010/20 keeps the outlook negative for today targeting 6980/70. Further losses target 6955/45 before a retest of very minor support at 6930/20.

Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 7010/20 & 7060/70.

AUDJPY lower as predicted to targets of 8260/50 & very minor support at the June low at 8220/10. A break below here targets 8120/00.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 8280/90. Strong resistance at8320/30. Shorts need stops above 8345.

Chart