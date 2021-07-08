AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD we wrote: holding below 7510/30 keeps the medium-term outlook negative& eventually, we should retest last week’s low at 7445...
We topped at resistance at 7510/30 perfectly as expected to fall another 75 pips.
NZDUSD sell signal was triggered on Monday. Yesterday we topped exactly resistance at 7060/70. Shorts worked perfectly as we slide 80 pips to our first target of 6980/70.
AUDJPY we wrote: outlook negative after yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle. Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 8340/50.
We crashed 100 pips from 8336 yesterday towards very minor support at the June low at 8220/10.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD about to retest last week’s low at 7445 as expected then best support this week at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7399. A break lower is another medium-term sell signal initially targeting 7370 & 7340/30.
There is a lot of resistance at 7510/20 & 7540/50. Bulls need a break above 7570 to turn the outlook positive.
NZDUSD holding below first resistance at 7010/20 keeps the outlook negative for today targeting 6980/70. Further losses target 6955/45 before a retest of very minor support at 6930/20.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 7010/20 & 7060/70.
AUDJPY lower as predicted to targets of 8260/50 & very minor support at the June low at 8220/10. A break below here targets 8120/00.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 8280/90. Strong resistance at8320/30. Shorts need stops above 8345.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
