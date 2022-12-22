Watch the price levels on the NZDUSD weekly and daily charts
AUD/USD resumes decline and flirts with weekly lows
The AUD/USD pair changed course after reaching 0.6766 and trades near the weekly low set at 0.6628. Wall Street plunged and weighed on the pair after US economic growth suffered an upward revision.
EUR/USD steady sub-1.0600 amid renewed USD strength
The US Dollar gathered momentum early in the American session, maintaining it early in Asia. EUR/USD trades in the 1.0580 price zone and could extend its slide in the near term.
Gold tumbles after US data, hits two-day lows under $1,800
Gold prices dropped sharply from nearly $1,820, reaching levels under $1,800 following the release of US economic reports. Gold bottomed at $1,798, the lowest level in two days. It is hovering around $1,800 far from the recent high of $1,824.
Binance continues asset de-listing spree as crypto winter bites hard, is relief coming in 2023?
Binance has been on a de-listing spree this week. The exchange’s terms of service say the company reserves the right to de-list any asset to ensure the best user experience.
Markets tumble in the wake of divergent UK and US GDP data
Stocks head lower, as US GDP heightens expectations of further Fed tightening. Meanwhile, Zelensky’s trip to Washington has coincided with Putin’s pledge to ramp up military spending, leaving little room for optimism of any solution.