Price levels on the NZDUSD daily and 15 min charts.
Price has rallied back to the 0.6804 monthly resistance level and then declined following the NZD CPI data release today. 0.6800-04 the Figure, 79% fib retracement level, and monthly resistance level.
Watching for a retest and failure of this intraday resistance level for a further decline.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0850 on hawkish ECB-speak, Powell eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0850, drawing fresh bids on hawkish ECB commentary. ECB policymaker Wunsch backed Kazak's view on a July rate hike. The US dollar rebound loses steam amid a better mood, ahead of Powell and Lagarde.
USD/JPY turns south towards 128.00 in volatile trading
USD/JPY is turning south again towards 128.00 on reports of more fiscal spending by the Japanese government. The pair shrugs off a broad US dollar rebound amid the verbal intervention by the Japanese authorities and the BOJ's bond market intervention.
Gold skids to near $1,950 as DXY rebounds ahead of Fed’s Powell
Gold Price is back in the red, as sellers keep lurking just below $1,960. The US dollar rebounds with yields, capping the XAUUSD rebound. All eyes now remain on Fed Chair Powell’s and US President Biden’s speech.
Why you should pay attention to Dogecoin price today
Dogecoin price has been consolidating inside a massive falling wedge pattern, that is edging closer to a breakout. A decisive move above the upper trend line could be the key to triggering an uptrend for DOGE.
Powell Preview: Fed Chair set to be humble due to three uncertainties, triggering a dollar downfall Premium
Fed Chair Powell delivers remarks just before the bank enters its "blackout" period. Markets are pricing two double-dose rate hikes in May and in June. Relatively moderate core inflation may cause Powell to refrain from big commitments.