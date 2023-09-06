NZDUSD has been stuck in a steep downtrend after posting a fresh five-month high of 0.6410 in mid-July. Despite trading flat for the past two weeks, the pair dropped to a fresh nine-month bottom of 0.5858 in yesterday’s session before paring back some losses.
The momentum indicators are heavily tilted to the bearish side. The RSI is hovering near its 30-oversold mark, while the stochastic oscillator is also negatively charged near its 20-oversold territory.
Should the downward spike extend, the price could initially face 0.5730, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.5510-0.6536 upleg. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the October 2022 support of 0.5598. Further declines could then come to a halt at the October 2022 bottom of 0.5510.
On the flipside, bullish actions may encounter immediate resistance at the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902. Piercing through that wall, the pair could advance towards the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6023 before the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6144 gets tested. Even higher, the 23.6% Fibo of 0.6294 might curb the pair’s upside.
Overall, NZDUSD sank to a fresh 2023 low after a hard battle around the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902. For the bulls to regain some confidence, the price needs to reclaim that region.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 after EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD is consolidating the bounce below 1.0750 after mixed Eurozone and German economic data released in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD drops back to 1.2550 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2550, having come under renewed selling pressure in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is weighed down by risk aversion on global growth fears amid rising oil prices. The US Dollar clings to recent gains ahead of US ISM PMI.
Gold price drops as investors underpin US Dollar amid risk-off market tone
Gold price (XAU/USD) continues its two-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors keep pumping money into the US Dollar due to deepening global recession fears.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.