NZDUSD has been trending lower since March, generating a profound structure of lower highs and lower lows. Nevertheless, the pair has posted a moderate recovery and has jumped above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) after finding its feet at the 30-month low of 0.5510.
The momentum indicators are endorsing a positive near-term tone. Specifically, the MACD histogram is strengthening above both zero and its red signal line, while the RSI has crossed above its 50-neutral mark.
To the upside, bullish actions could send the price to test the 0.6000 psychological mark, which temporarily curbed the pair’s recent rebound. Conquering this barricade, the price might ascend towards the July low of 0.6060 or higher to test the 0.6160 barrier. A break above the latter may turn the spotlight to the August peak of 0.6467.
Alternatively, any declines could meet initial support at the inside swing high of 0.5815, which overlaps with the 50-day SMA. Sliding beneath that floor, the bears could target the November low of 0.5740 before the 0.5598 hurdle appears on the radar. Violating this zone, the price might retreat towards the 30-month low of 0.5510.
Overall, NZDUSD has managed to erase a substantial part of its steep decline as positive momentum appears to be strengthening. However, a break above the 0.6160 ceiling is needed to shift the medium-term outlook back to neutral.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.