The New Zealand dollar is under pressure on Tuesday. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6225, down 0.43%.
RBNZ expected to hike by 50 bp
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will meet on Wednesday, its first policy meeting this year. The Bank last met in November, at which time it hiked rates by a record 75 basis points, bringing the cash rate to 4.25%. There had been expectations of another 75-bp increase at tomorrow’s meeting, but Cyclone Gabrielle has changed the Bank’s script. The cyclone, which caused damage in the billions of dollars, has raised concerns about the economy and the RBNZ is widely expected to lower gears and deliver a 50-bp increase. In the short-term, the major disruptions from the cyclone are projected to raise inflation, which is already running at 7.2%, its highest level since 1990.
Aside from Gabrielle, there are signs that inflation may have peaked. Inflation Expectations eased in Q1 to 3.3%, down from 3.6% in Q4 2022. Inflation hit 7.2% in the final quarter of 2022, lower than the RBNZ’s forecast of 7.5%. The RBNZ still has its foot on the brake, but if inflation continues to head lower, we can expect the Bank to ease up on the pace of rates in the coming meetings.
In the US, we’ll get a look at the February PMI reports. Recent US numbers have beaten expectations, including employment growth, retail sales, and inflation. This is not a complete picture of the economy, as the services and manufacturing sectors have been in contraction territory for months, with readings below the 50.0 level. This negative trend is expected to continue, with Manufacturing PMI expected at 47.3 and Services PMI at 47.2 points.
NZD/USD technical
-
0.6375 is under pressure in resistance. Above, there is resistance at 0.6442.
-
There is support at 0.6323 and 0.6256.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
