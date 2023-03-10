NZD/USD: Decline in the final impulse of the zigzag Ⓑ

The NZDUSD currency pair may form a correction zigzag pattern Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ in the long term.
The first impulse wave Ⓐ is completed. A bearish correction Ⓑ is under development, the internal structure of which is similar to a zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). The impulse (A) and correction (B) can be considered successfully completed.
In the near future, the price may drop in the intermediate impulse (C) to 0.575. At that level, primary correction will be at 76.4% of actionary wave Ⓐ.
However, the primary wave Ⓐ may continue its development, and end slightly higher than in the main version. It is an intermediate impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).
It seems that the correction wave (4) has come to an end, it has an internal structure of a double zigzag.
If this scenario is confirmed, market participants will see bullish growth in the intermediate wave (5), approximately to 0.682. At that level, wave (5) will be at 76.4% of impulse (3).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
