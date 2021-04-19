Daily outlook
In daily chart we see the price has a very sharp bullish trend but currently, the trend is changed and we encountered a correction, i suppose the correction is wave (iv) of the primary cycle in daily chart.
due to having wave (ii) real shallow, wave (iv) can be deep and for now it has just corrected 30 percent of wave (iii) and in my opinion, if wave four must be deep then it should correct 40 percent of wave (iii) or even more. by the way, double zigzag is completed but I expect another zigzag for correction completion.
(Time-Frame: 3-Hours)
-
How much will price drift higher?
-
0.72218 (BP): It's base point and price might not response to the level strongly.
-
0.72539 (MP): It's most potential point and price might response to the level and correction be completed after touching it.
-
-
If price moved to complete another zigzag of the correction, how much price pulls down?
-
0.67840 (BPMP): As it's the base point but the level is potential for the completion of wave (iv).
-
0.66484 (MP): This level is also important and in case of breaking BPMP, the price might touch the level.
-
-
When this perception is wrong and the trend of wave (v) will be verified?
-
0.73941: If price breaks the level then wave five will be verified and uptrend continues with three wave up to complete the impulsive structure.
-
This page doesn't provide any non-free services and all of the services and articles are free, financial markets have high level risk, and there is no guarantee for analysis that are published on the site, for further steps and having a better view over the markets, you have to learn and decide by your experiences. All of the articles are personal opinion.
