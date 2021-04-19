Daily outlook

In daily chart we see the price has a very sharp bullish trend but currently, the trend is changed and we encountered a correction, i suppose the correction is wave (iv) of the primary cycle in daily chart.

due to having wave (ii) real shallow, wave (iv) can be deep and for now it has just corrected 30 percent of wave (iii) and in my opinion, if wave four must be deep then it should correct 40 percent of wave (iii) or even more. by the way, double zigzag is completed but I expect another zigzag for correction completion.

(Time-Frame: 3-Hours)