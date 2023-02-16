NZD/USD: Correction is nearing completion, followed by an impulse growth

NZDUSD suggests the formation of a new bullish trend.
Most likely, the wave is currently under construction, which may take the form of an impulse of the intermediate degree (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). It is likely that the long-term intermediate correction (4) will be completed soon. It looks like a double three W-X-Y. The minor wave Y may end at the minimum of the wave W.
In the near future, the price may start moving up in the intermediate wave (5). Its end is expected near 0.678. At that level, wave (5) will be at 61.8% of wave (3).
However, the primary wave can be fully completed. It is an intermediate impulse (1)-(2)-(3)- (4)-(5). Thus, in an alternative version of the markup, a bearish correction is under development.
The primary correctionmay take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
The first wave (A) has come to an end, correction (B) is expected to develop in the near future, after which the decline will continue in impulse (C) approximately to 0.602. At that level, correction will be equal to half of impulse (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
