AUD/USD – NZD/USD

AUDUSD holding first resistance at 7625/35 on Friday.

NZDUSD reached 7046 in quiet holiday trading.

Daily Analysis

AUDUSD holds first resistance at 7625/35 with stronger resistance at the head & shoulders neckline at 7665/85. Watch for a high for the day but shorts need stops above 7700.

Eventually the pair are likely to turn lower this week. Below 7595 keeps bears in control of the 1 month trend targeting 7575/65 & 7535/30 before very strong support at 7520/10.

NZDUSD holding minor support at 7015/25 & can target strong resistance at 7060/70. Watch for a high for the day. However a break above 7085 opens the door to very strong resistance at 7110/20.

Minor support at 7000/6990 & again at last week’s low at 6950/40. A break below 6940 is likely eventually targeting 6910/00, perhaps as far as support at the 200 day moving average at 6875/65.

