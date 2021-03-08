-
NZD/USD is showing a critical bearish breakout. Is this a major reversal or just a simple pullback? Let’s start with the daily chart.
-
NZD/USD completed 5 bullish waves (pink/purple). The divergence pattern (purple line) and the break below the 21 ema zone confirms the trend change.
-
On the 1 hour chart, a wave 5 (grey) in wave 5 (pink) could complete the wave A (purple) at the round 0.700 level.
Price charts and technical analysis
-
The main target for a divergence pattern is the 144 ema zone (dark blue MA).
-
There is also a 23.6% Fibonacci level located at the 144 ema zone.
-
The breakout below the 21 ema and support lines (dotted green) confirms the bearish outlook.
-
A bearish continuation (orange arrows) is expected towards the first target zone. An extension is possible to the 38.2% Fib but a bullish bounce is more likely at 0.700.
-
The bearish swing could complete a wave A (purple).
-
A bullish bounce should create a bullish ABC up within wave B (purple).
-
A bearish 5 wave decline could take place in wave C (purple) before a new uptrend emerges (blue arrow).
-
Price could move up again within wave 4 (orange) and find resistance at the shallow Fib levels.
-
A bearish breakout could aim immediately at the Wizz 7 target and the -27.2% Fibonacci level.
-
This could complete a wave 5 (orange) in wave 3 (grey).
-
A bear flag pattern could emerge in wave 4 (grey).
-
One more lower low is expected to complete wave 5 (grey) of wave 5 (pink).
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
