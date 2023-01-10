The NZD/USD pair found resistance right above the 0.6400 psychological level. Now, it’s trading at 0.638 1 at the time of writing. Fundamentally, the US Consumer Credit came in better than expected last night but it remains to how it reacts after the Fed Chair Powell Speaks today. Tomorrow, the Australian inflation data could have a big impact on the NZD.
Technically, the currency pair came back to retest the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml). This stands as a dynamic resistance, so a new false breakout could announce a new sell-off. Still, only a new lower low, a valid breakdown below 0.6354 could really activate a deeper drop.
