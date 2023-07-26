NZDUSD is hovering a tad below the midpoint of the rectangle that has been in place since February 2023, as market participants have been unable to stage a sustained move up to now in other direction. However, since the failed late-May bearish breakout, a series of higher highs and higher lows has been in place with the bulls aiming for the next peak to occur above the July 14 high of 0.6411. Maybe, the continued convergence of the simple moving averages (SMAs), which is usually associated with in imminent move, could play a role soon.
This delicate balance is reflected in most momentum indicators at this juncture. The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) remains in range-trading territory, and the RSI is hovering a tad above its 50-threshold. Similarly, the stochastic oscillator is trading sideways, very close to its midpoint. However, a bullish divergence appears to be forming since the latest higher low in NZDUSD has been met by a lower low in the stochastic.
Should the bulls feel more optimistic, they would try to keep the index above the 0.6170-0.6215 range and gradually test the resistance set by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the April 5, 2022 – October 13, 2022 downtrend at 0.6272. If successful, they can then lead NZDUSD higher towards the upper boundary of the aforementioned rectangle at 0.6389.
On the other hand, the bears are keen on breaking the busy 0.6170-0.6215 range and then aim for another bearish breakout. However, they first have to overcome the May 31, 2023 upward sloping trendline and the support set by the 0.6060-0.6092 range that is populated by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and the July 14, 2022 low respectively.
To conclude, market participants are in waiting mode ahead of this week’s key events. However, NZDUSD bulls might feel more confident on the back of the developing divergence.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.1100, Fed in focus
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is weighed down by position readjustments and weak US Treasury bond yields, as all eyes remain on the all-important Fed policy announcements and Powell's presser.
GBP/USD regains 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the European trading hours this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold price strengthens as investors digest expected hawkish guidance from Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempts to come out of the woods as investors digest the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%5-5.50% range.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move Premium
The world's most powerful central bank succeeded in preventing runaway inflation, but "the last mile" of bringing price rises down to 2% is the trickiest one, with contradicting economic signs causing confusion.