Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the NZD/USD daily and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds it feet
AUD/USD is easing toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, retreating from a one-and-half-week high. The pair is weighed down by a pause in the US Dollar decline amid cautius optimism. Investors keenly await the Jackson Hole Symposium before placing fresh bets.
EUR/USD pares gains toward 1.0850 as markets brace for Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0850, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce early Thursday. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious risk tone and a minor rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data and the Jackson Hole Symposium are next in focus.
Gold sits near two-week top, around $1,920 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price gains some positive traction for the fourth successive day on Thursday. Concerns about a deeper global economic downturn lend support to the XAU/USD. The emergence of some US Dollar buying might cap any further gains for the metal.
Bitstamp ends Ethereum staking in US, citing regulatory hurdles
The United States has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the Markets in Crypto Assets bill this year. The SEC has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies, and the impact is being felt by users in the country.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue
Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. The leading semiconductor designer reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected.