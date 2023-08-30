Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the NZD/USD daily and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0890 key hurdle ahead of German inflation, US employment clues
EUR/USD reverses from weekly top while posting the first daily loss in three around 1.0860. The Euro pair marks the trader’s positioning for today’s top-tier German and the US data while taking a U-turn from a convergence of the 100-SMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-July.
GBP/USD retreats on US Dollar recovery, trades near 1.2630
GBP/USD trades lower around 1.2630 on the back of a recovery in the US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the improvement in US Treasury yields snapping a two-day losing streak. Investors await US economic data, seeking further clues on the Fed’s policy decision.
Gold: Weak US ADP jobs data could drive XAU/USD above $1,950
Gold price is challenging three-week highs near $1,940 in Wednesday’s trading so far but the further upside depends on the upcoming top-tier US ADP employment data, especially after the JOLTS Job Openings data disappointed by a wide margin on Tuesday.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private Premium
On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release its employment report for August. The market consensus is for an increase in US private payrolls of 195,000. If the reading aligns with the forecast, it would indicate the slowest growth in five months.