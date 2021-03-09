NZD/USD
The New Zealand Dollar declined by 72 pips or 1.01% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair reversed from a resistance cluster at 0.7188 during yesterday's trading session.
As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower in a descending channel pattern. Bearish traders might target the 0.7050 area within this session.
However, the currency exchange rate might reverse from the current price level at 0.7124 and target the 0.7250 mark today.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
