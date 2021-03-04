NZD/USD
The New Zealand Dollar declined by 74 pips or 1.01% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Wednesday's session.
Given that the NZD/USD exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of an ascending channel pattern, a breakout could occur during the following trading session.
However, if the channel pattern holds, a surge towards the weekly R1 at 0.7388 could be expected today.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
