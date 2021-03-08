NZD/USD

On Friday, the New Zealand Dollar edged up by 55 pips or 0.77% against the US Dollar. The 50– hour simple moving average provided resistance for the currency pair during Friday's session.

Technical indicators flash selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. The exchange rate will most likely continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern today.

However, the weekly support line at 0.7069 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.