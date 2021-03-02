NZD/USD
The New Zealand Dollar edged up by 53 pips or 0.74% against the US Dollar on Monday. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during the London session on Tuesday.
Given that the currency pair has breached the channel pattern, bearish traders could pressure the exchange rate lower today. The possible target would be near the weekly S1 at 0.7147.
However, the currency exchange rate might reverse from a psychological support level at 0.7200 today.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone. Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Litecoin price could double as LTC fundamentals scream “buy”
Litecoin price could blast off as multiple fundamental, technical, and on-chain indicators suggest that it is wildly undervalued. Grayscale accumulated over 174,000 LTC in the last 30 days, while the price hasn’t moved much.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).