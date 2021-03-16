NZD/USD

The New Zealand Dollar declined by 39 pips or 0.54% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 50–" and 200–" hour SMAs during yesterday's trading session.

A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during the London session on Tuesday.

Given that a breakout had occurred, bearish traders are likely to pressure the NZD/USD pair lower today.

However, the weekly pivot point at 0.7171 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.