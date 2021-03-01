NZD/USD
Downside momentum pressured the New Zealand Dollar against the US Dollar on Friday. The NZD/USD exchange rate declined by 145 pips or 1.97% during Friday's trading session.
Given that a breakout had occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern, sellers might pressure the currency pair lower during the following trading session.
However, a support line at the 0.7200 level could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
