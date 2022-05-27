AUDUSD finally tests very strong resistance at 7135/55. Shorts need stops above 7175.

First support at 7060/50 for some profit taking on shorts before the weekend with better support at 7020/10. Longs need stops below 7000.

NZDUSD shorts at strong resistance at 6505/25 need stops above 6545. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week.

Shorts at strong resistance at 6505/25 target 6475 & 6450/40, perhaps as far as 6410/00.