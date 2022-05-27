AUDUSD finally tests very strong resistance at 7135/55. Shorts need stops above 7175.
First support at 7060/50 for some profit taking on shorts before the weekend with better support at 7020/10. Longs need stops below 7000.
NZDUSD shorts at strong resistance at 6505/25 need stops above 6545. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week.
Shorts at strong resistance at 6505/25 target 6475 & 6450/40, perhaps as far as 6410/00.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
