SGD/JPY 1H Chart: Ascending Triangle

Comment: While bullish pressures are stemming from the ascending triangle form that SGD/JPY has undertaken during its consolidation phase, there are several factors that bring doubt to the uptrend. A senior channel down has been guiding the pair’s movements for about two months already and is now supposed to send the rate packing from the 80.06 area where the upper boundary of the pattern lies. Despite of the strong bullish signal sent by the crossover between the 100 and 200-hour SMAs, an upward sloping trend is unlikely to hold, meaning that it is most likely that an immediate dip comes next.

NZD/USD 1H Chart: Falling Wedge

Comment: NZD/USD soared to half-year highs just to slip again and sketch a falling wedge formation. The pattern suggests a bullish breakout, most likely after an additional wave down. The initiated down wave is now facilitated by both SMA pressures and a strong resistance cluster just above, but the monthly Pivot Point has been providing some ground at 0.7177 which will have to be attacked to the downside. There is a single other level which will cause hitches on the current wave and it lies at 0.7170. The first reasonable target above the bounds of the wedge lies at 0.7212.

