Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade generally lower after declines on Wall St; WTI extends losses amid focus on global SPRs; NZD rises on inflation expectations data.

General trend

- Hang Seng has extended declines; TECH index drops amid focus on earnings; Alibaba and JD.com to report after the market close.

- HK property firms continue to announce stock offerings [Country Garden Services].

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly lower (-0.1%).

- China commented on the management of the lithium battery sector.

- Nikkei declined amid the recent Yen strength, the index pared drop on stimulus headline; Topix Shipping index weighed down by the drop in the Baltic index.

- Japan PM Kishida: To compile economic stimulus package worth several tens of trillion of yen by end of Nov 15th week [comments from Nov 10th].

- S&P ASX 200 rebounded, closed slightly higher.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Autohome, Berry Global, BJ’s Wholesale, Canadian Solar, Gambling.com, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Maximus, New Jersey Resources, Children’s Place, Vipshop, Petco.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Offers to buy A$1.60B in Govt bonds v A$1.60B prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$500M v NZ$500M indicated in 2024, 2032 and 2041 nominal bonds.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): 3.0% v 2.3% prior [10-year high].

- ASB Bank: Inflation expectation survey has 'locked in' 25bps rate hike during next week RBNZ meeting; leaves open possibility of 50bps hike.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -0.3%.

- (JP) Said that Japan Economic Stimulus Spending requires ¥55.7T - Nikkei (prior speculated >¥40T).

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: ¥465.3B v ¥1.29T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥164.9B v ¥147.0B prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan and FSA said to survey the Megabank USD Funding risk - Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.500% 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.4640% v 0.4710% prior, bid-to-cover 3.78x v 2.69x prior.

- (JP) Japan LDP Official Motegi: Extra Budget to be >¥30T - Press (as expected).

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Confirms received request from US on releasing strategic Oil reserves, to ease entry restrictions to 5K arrivals per day.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Will invest ¥400B in people over 3-year period.

- (JP) Japan Tax Panel Chief Miyazawa: Confirms wants the tax system to incentivize raising wages; Will set approach to financial income tax during next Fiscal Year (begins March).

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.1%.

- (KR) South Korea Q3 Short Term External Debt: $164.6B v $178.0B prior.

- (KR) South Korea: Confirms received US request to release oil reserves.

- (KR) South Korea reports record 3,292 coronavirus cases.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.

- (CN) China National Food and Strategic Reserves Admin (SRB): Working on Release of crude reserves.

- (CN) China said to be considering additional industrial policies aimed to support growth - Press.

- (CN) China Oct Swift Global Payments (CNY): 1.85% 2.19% prior.

- (CN) China said to plan to strengthen Lithium Battery Sector Management and limit capacity expansion.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B prior; Net drain CNY50B v Net drain CNY50B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3803 v 6.3935 prior (strongest CNY fix since Jun 2nd).

North America

- (US) DOE CRUDE: -2.1M V +0.5ME; GASOLINE: -0.7M V -0.5ME; DISTILLATE: -0.8M V -1.5ME.

- (US) TREASURY $23B 20-YEAR BOND AUCTION DRAWS 2.065%, BID-TO-COVER 2.34 v 2.44 PRIOR AND 2.28 OVER LAST 4 AUCTIONS.

- (US) Fed's Evans (dove, voter): High fuel prices are hitting household budgets and will be a headwind; On the other hand the stock market is high and financial conditions are good.

- (US) Democrat Congress Leaders Pelosi and Schumer: China Bill will receive a House-Senate Conference.

- (US) Former US Treasury Sec Paulson: Partial split in US and China increases financial crisis risks, a wholesale decoupling is impossible.

Europe

- (EU) EU lawmakers reportedly agree on rules to target Big Tech including Apple and Google in effort limit anti-competitive practices - FT.

- (UK) UK and EU reportedly near an agreement on Northern Ireland medical supplies - UK's Telegraph.

Other

- (ID) Indonesia Jokowi: Indonesia to stop nickel exports despite EU protest.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi %.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.1338-1.1315 ; JPY 114.26-113.87 ; AUD 0.7278-0.7250 ;NZD 0.7031-0.6993.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,867/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $77.09/brl; Copper +1.2% at $4.2525/lb.