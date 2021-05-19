As written many times and to many exchange rate prices, zero-point currencies are used to forecast higher exchange rate currencies. The best currencies are the lowest price currencies to 60 + exchange rates, NZD/USD and NZD/CHF. The result is targets and entries.

EUR/USD is not only a problem currency but EUR/USD levels aren't correct nor does EUR/USD correlate to its cross pairs. The best we get from NZD/USD and NZD/CHF are 1.1700 and 1.1800's which is actually the current EUR/USD targets. If EUR/USD was correct then an immediate trade would factor. Note yesterday's Regression as EUR/USD factors to 1.1700 and 1.1800's.

Exchange rates predict exchange rates perfectly contain a solid mathematical foundation but much simpler and quicker to factor.

Exchange rate prices may appear far and wide to each other but this is the trap to prices and trading as exchange rate prices are closer to each other than one would imagine. Current prices are a bit off but this situation will improve.

A few examples

GBP/AUD minus NZD/USD = GBP/CHF.

AUD/JPY Minus NZD/JPY = 81.79 No immediate assistance.

USD/JPY minus NZD/USD = USD/CHF.

USD/CHF Minus AUD/USD = AUD/JPY.

EUR/CAD Minus NZD/USD = USD/JPY.

EUR/NZD Minus NZD/USD = USD/CAD.

EUR/NZD Minus NZD/CHF = EUR/USD and USD/CAD.

USD/CAD Minus NZD/CHF = USD/CHF.

GBP/CAD Minus NZD/USD = GBP/CHF.

GBP/CAD Minus NZD/CHF = EUR/USD 1.1809.

GBP/NZD Minus NZD/USD = EUR/JPY 134.43.

GBP/NZD Minus NZD/CHF = GBP/CHF.