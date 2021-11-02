The price is bullish. However, the pair is retracing and we could estimate the end of a retracement currently around the M L3 camarilla pivot -80.29. However, the JPY is getting strong and this could be only due to the ADP and NFP this week . Positioning is done at important s/r levels prior to the NFP as all JPY and USD markets will be affected. If the daily shows a reversal pattern at the bottom, look for buying the dip. Targets are 81.20 followed by 82.20 and 83.63.

