A strong Q3 retail sales report underpinned the RBNZ's shift to the sidelines and the potential upside for the currency. The pound gives up half of Monday's gains as various polls show a slight shrinkage in Tories' lead (see chart below). US new home sales rose in Oct showing the best 2 months in over 12 years, while consumer confidence fell for the 4th straight month despite US indices hitting new highs on 3 straight monthly gains. US-China trade talks took a backseat to developments in the Trump impeachment investigation after a US federal judge ruled that White House staff can be made to testify before Congress, rejecting the Trump administration's claims of immunity.
New Zealand Q3 retail sales rose 1.6% excluding inflation, a far faster pace than the 0.5% climb expected. In the bigger picture, the news underpins the modest rally in the kiwi since October and the potential for a major long-term double bottom at 0.62.
It's still early days, but the RBNZ has signaled that it's done cutting for now and if trade tensions cool, and the global economy turns higher, the kiwi is particularly well-positioned. Moreover, the risk-reward is tilted to the upside. There's even the possibility of an inverse H&S on NZDUZD.
In the bigger macro picture, the market continues to wait on US-China news. Risk trades rallied, yen crosses climbed and US stocks hit fresh records Monday after China moved to strengthen IP protection and a report suggested that the broad outline of a phase one deal is in place.
Monday's rally in the pound came after the release of the Conservative manifesto but there is some reason for caution. A poll Monday showed the Tory lead over Labour down to +7. It led to a wobble in the pound and could be a one-off but if a second
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Consumer Confidence missed with 125.5 while New Home Sales beat with 733K. The US and China are reportedly close to a deal.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data
10-year US Treasury bond yield posts small daily losses on Tuesday. Markets await fresh developments surrounding US-China trade negotiations. Wall Street's main indexes look to open flat.
US Dollar Index: Looks bid above 98.00. Targets the 98.50 region.
The index so far manages well to keep business in the upper end of the range and above the 98.00 mark.
XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.