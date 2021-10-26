The New Zealand dollar is in positive territory in the Tuesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7186, up 0.32%. The kiwi has surged 4.17% in October as the US dollar has been struggling.
NZ business confidence looms
New Zealand has experienced relatively few Covid cases, but this has come at a steep price, as Auckland, the country’s largest city, has been under a strict lockdown for over two months. This has dampened economic activity and hurt business confidence. Since February, the ANZ Business Confidence index has been in positive territory only once. The October reading will be released on Wednesday and the negative trend is likely to continue.
The RBNZ raised interest rates earlier this month, in what is expected to be a series of rate hikes stretching into 2022. The central bank raised rates from 0.25% to 0.50% and would prefer to continue in increments of 25 basis points. However, with inflation running at high levels and no indications of a drop anytime soon, the bank may have to reconsider its stance and next raise by 50 basis points in order to curb inflation before it poses a threat to the recovery. The RBNZ holds its next policy meeting on November 24th, and the markets have priced in another hike, with a key question being the size of the hike.
In the US, the Fed has done its utmost to communicate clearly with the markets ahead of a taper. On Friday, Powell stated, “I do think it’s time to taper; I don’t think it’s time to raise rates”. Powell receives full marks for the Fed’s transparency with the markets, and so far there are no indications of a taper tantrum on the parts of the markets, with the Fed widely expected to taper at next week’s policy meeting.
NZD/USD technical
-
NZD/USD is testing resistance at 0.7170. Above, there is resistance at 0.7230 and 0.7309.
-
There are support lines at 0.7061 and 0.6971.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump after upbeat US data
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly lows in the 1.1580 price zone, as the dollar is back in fashion, strengthening against most major rivals. New Home Sales in the US surged by 14% in September and consumer sentiment improved in October.
GBP/USD accelerates slide to 1.3760
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3830 during the European session but reversed its direction in the second half of the day. Fading BOE rate hike expectations and Brexit-related headlines weigh on the pound.
XAU/USD fails to hold above $1800, tumbles toward $1780
Gold dropped below $1800 and tumbled to $1782, reaching the lowest level since Thursday. It then trimmed losses and rose toward $1790. It still remains under pressure, as the US dollar strengthens across the board.
Three reasons why MATIC price will breakout to a new all-time high at $4.5
MATIC price is breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at a 150% ascent. Transactional data shows barely any resistance level ahead for Polygon, suggesting a swift move higher. The Layer 2 solution has been at the center of DeFi evolution.
AMC entertainment gains as meme stock rally continues from previous week
NYSE:AMC gained 0.63% during Monday’s trading session. Meme stocks rally on Monday as momentum carries over from the previous week. AMC CEO Adam Aron hints that the company could be getting into the cryptocurrency business.