Asia market update: Markets still looking for direction; NZD declines after Q1 CPI data; Taiwan Semi earnings in focus.

General trend

-The much anticipated Australia RBA Review was released today – recommending the Central Bank be split into two Boards, one for monetary policy and one for governance with an external Chair. Would be the biggest change in the RBA since the 1980’s.

- US equity FUTs are slightly down.

- Corporate earnings continue to be in focus.

- Looking ahead New Zealand’s RBNZ Deputy Governor Hawkesby to speak in Christchurch tomorrow, with the next OCR decision due May 24.

- Apr 21st: Japan Mar CPI data release.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens flat at 7,367.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers releases Review of Reserve Bank: Will work with the RBA Board to agree a new Statement on the Conduct of Monetary Policy to be finalized before the end of 2023.

- (AU) Australia Q1 NAB Business Confidence: -4 v -1 prior.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: If asked to continue I would [comments on term as RBA Gov].

- Rio Tinto Reports Q1 Pilbara Iron Ore Output 79.3Mts, +11% y/y (Mined copper production guidance has been lowered to 590 to 640 thousand tonnes (previously 650 to 710 thousand tonnes). RIO.AU down -2.5% on the day.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 CPI Q/Q: 1.2% V 1.4%E; Y/Y: 6.7% V 6.9%E.

- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Cyclone Gabrielle keeps prices elevated, inflation lower than expected [follows Q1 CPI data].

- (NZ) RBNZ Q1 Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Index Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.8% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Mar Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 60.3% v 60.0% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,367.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens flat at 20,354.

- (CN) China PBOC monthly loan prime rate (LPR) leaves 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged (as expected).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY34.0B in 7-day reverse repo: Net injects CNY25.0B.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8987.

- (CN) China Agriculture Official: China wheat acreage is recovering.

- (CN) US Trade Representative (USTR) Tai: Reiterates US does not intend to decouple China in trade.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.5% at 28,472.

- (JP) Japan Mar Trade Balance: -¥755B v -¥1.3Te; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.2T v -¥1.7Te.

- (JP) Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Apr 14th]: Japan buying of foreign bonds +¥500 v -¥789B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: +¥1.9T v +¥2.4T prior (following on from last week’s all-time record +¥2.4T).

- (JP) Former Japan MOF official Tamaki says BOJ should alter massive stimulus even if it's painful - financial press.

- (JP) Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA): Japan 2 to 5-year notes saw record foreign buying in Mar.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- 04/19 (JP) BOJ said to be wary of tweaking YCC at the upcoming April 28 meeting (**Note: 1st decision under new Gov Ueda) (update).

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.4% at 2,566.

Other Asia

- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Chief Menon to step down; Former Deputy Chia to take position - press [update].

- (SG) Keppel Corporation Ltd (KEP.SG) Signs MOU with ExxonMobil to explore low-carbon ammonia solutions for Singapore; Terms undisclosed.

- (TW) Taiwan said to acquire up to 400 land-launched anti-ship missiles, completing a deal that Congress approved in 2020 - press [update].

- (TW) US House China Committee to war-game Taiwan invasion scenario - US press [update].

North America

- (US) Federal Reserve beige book: Overall economic activity little changed in recent weeks; price levels rose but rate of price hikes slowing.

- (US) US Fed's Williams (voter): Reiterates US inflation still "too high", Fed will act to lower it.

- (US) Fed's Goolsbee (voter): We are stilling figuring out the credit impact of the recent bank strains.

Europe

- (UK) MAR CPI M/M: 0.8% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 10.1% V 9.8%E (above 10% for 7th consecutive month and Western Europe's highest inflation rate).

- (CH) SNB Vice Chair Schlegel: Swiss inflation is low in international comparison, but still significantly above target at 2.9%.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 +0.1%; Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Nikkei 225 +0.2%; Kospi -0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, DAX -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0947 - 1.0962 ; JPY 134.60 - 134.96 ; AUD 0.6697 - 0.6721 ; NZD 0.6149 - 0.6208.

- Gold -0.2% at $2003/oz; Crude Oil -1.2% at $78.28/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.0572/lb.