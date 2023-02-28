Share:

Fundamental

Worse than expected Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures this morning resulted in the CHF (Swiss franc) moving to the downside.

Later today we have New Zealand Building Permits and Australian GDP. With Australia and New Zealand being heavily correlated, will we see better than expected results and a drive higher in these risk-on currencies? Technical

Technical

NZD/CHF 1hr

We have seen the completion of a bullish Gartley formation on the 1-hour chart.

NZD/CHF 4hr

The 4-hour chart highlights a possible Butterfly formation with the next leg being CD to the upside. We have formed a bullish Morning Doji Star pattern at the base. This formation is often seen at the bottom of a trend and the start of a new upside bias.

I have a support level at 0.5774. With a stop place at 0.5750 and a target at 0.5927, this offers a risk/reward ratio of 6.38R.

NZD/CHF monthly

Looking further into the future, we are possible heading higher in the CD leg of a large Crab pattern.