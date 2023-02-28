Fundamental
Worse than expected Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures this morning resulted in the CHF (Swiss franc) moving to the downside.
Later today we have New Zealand Building Permits and Australian GDP. With Australia and New Zealand being heavily correlated, will we see better than expected results and a drive higher in these risk-on currencies? Technical
NZD/CHF 1hr
We have seen the completion of a bullish Gartley formation on the 1-hour chart.
NZD/CHF 4hr
The 4-hour chart highlights a possible Butterfly formation with the next leg being CD to the upside. We have formed a bullish Morning Doji Star pattern at the base. This formation is often seen at the bottom of a trend and the start of a new upside bias.
I have a support level at 0.5774. With a stop place at 0.5750 and a target at 0.5927, this offers a risk/reward ratio of 6.38R.
NZD/CHF monthly
Looking further into the future, we are possible heading higher in the CD leg of a large Crab pattern.
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
