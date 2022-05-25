NZD/CAD traded higher overnight, but during the European morning, it hit resistance slightly below the 0.8360 barrier, marked by the high of May 5th, and then, it pulled back. However, it stayed above the upside line taken from the low of May 19th, and thus, we will consider the short-term outlook to be cautiously positive.
The bulls may take charge again from near that upside line and aim for another test near 0.8360. If they break higher, we could see them pushing all the way up to the 0.8455 territory, defined as a resistance by the high of April 27th. If they are not willing to stop there either, then we may see them pushing towards the peak of April 20th, at around 0.8530.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down and exited its above-70 zone, but the MACD, although it turned down as well, it remains above both its zero and trigger lines. Both of them detect slowing upside speed, but the fact that the MACD remains above both its zero and trigger lines, keeps alive the case of a potential rebound soon.
In order to start examining whether the bears have stolen all the bulls’ swords, we would like to see a clear dip below 0.8223. This could confirm the break below the short-term upside line and may initially target the low of May 20th, at 0.8165. If that barrier doesn’t hold, then its break could set the stage for more declines, perhaps towards the low of May 19th, at 0.8100, or the low of May 16th, at 0.8070.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
72,99% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 ahead of key US events
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the European session. In its Financial Stability Review, the ECB warned abrupt rate increases could trigger corrections in financial markets. The FOMC's May meeting minutes could potentially be the next significant catalyst.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European session on Wednesday. The renewed dollar strength ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders data and the FOMC Minutes weigh on the pair.
Gold: $1,850 could be a tough nut to crack for XAUUSD bears
Gold Price is retreating from two-week highs of $1,870, as tensions mount in the lead-up to the minutes of the Fed May policy meeting, which is likely to provide fresh hints on the central bank’s tightening path.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price is stuck trading inside a range for nearly two weeks and shows signs of exploding soon. Interested investors can ride this wave, which is likely going to be volatile.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!